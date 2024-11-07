NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.49 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.95). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.96), with a volume of 50,631 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £74.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.11 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22.

In other news, insider Amanda Burton bought 17,254 shares of NWF Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £29,849.42 ($38,856.31). 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

