Old North State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $179.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $186.42.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.