Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.17 and traded as high as $15.42. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 81,450 shares traded.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
