Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Lowered to $365.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.71.

Public Storage Stock Down 4.5 %

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $325.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $241.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

