Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,210 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Qiagen worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 806.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 12.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 396.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

