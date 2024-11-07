QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,017 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

NYSE:SNN opened at $24.48 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

