QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,253,000 after acquiring an additional 288,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 38.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,374 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,490,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,901,000 after purchasing an additional 552,455 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,787,000 after buying an additional 134,236 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 6,854.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,443,000 after buying an additional 2,502,493 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $62.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.