QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,034 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 86.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 623.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at $27,263,672.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $3,969,870. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

