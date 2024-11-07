QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 650,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,391,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 234,972 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 803,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 743,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 581,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 91,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:MFG opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

