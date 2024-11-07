QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162,562 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,371,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 354,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $153.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $103.89 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

