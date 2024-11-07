QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IHG opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.87. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $118.40.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.532 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

