QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,295 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

