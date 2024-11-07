QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,139 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FOX by 7.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in FOX by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOX opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,355 shares of company stock valued at $14,244,865 over the last ninety days. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

