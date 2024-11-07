QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,964,000 after purchasing an additional 388,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,953,000 after buying an additional 228,661 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,865,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,113 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,166,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,334,000 after acquiring an additional 440,545 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,906,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,053,000 after acquiring an additional 186,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

NYSE SNDR opened at $30.44 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.46%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

