QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,242 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 136,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 48,231 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 60.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.87%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

