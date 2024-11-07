QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,077 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Hims & Hers Health worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $8,232,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,789.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $169,491.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,447.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,789.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,712,198 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

