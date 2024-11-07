QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,963 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 516.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $69,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $326.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.69 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

