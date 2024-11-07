QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 82.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 255.1% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,105. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,958.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,105. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Affirm

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.