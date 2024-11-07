Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.38 and traded as high as C$35.64. Quebecor shares last traded at C$34.49, with a volume of 1,384,752 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QBR.B shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.56.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

