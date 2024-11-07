Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.58.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,459.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $155.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $160.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average of $146.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

