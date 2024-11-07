QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Raised to $25.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

QNST has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

QuinStreet Stock Up 7.2 %

QNST opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in QuinStreet by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in QuinStreet by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.4% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

