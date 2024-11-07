Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Price

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,917,705.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,865.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,917,705.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,239 shares of company stock worth $7,360,981. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth $16,156,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 147,240 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Intapp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intapp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 106,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

