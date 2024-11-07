Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $91,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of RC opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -263.16%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

