Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,990,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,245,000 after acquiring an additional 212,377 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.1% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 403,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 47,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.97 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.96%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

