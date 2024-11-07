REDW Wealth LLC Sells 102 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $695.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $142.82 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

