Reid Hoffman Sells 1,393,874 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $7,596,613.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,716.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.82. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth $1,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 202,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

