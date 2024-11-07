Reviewing 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) & Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apogee Therapeutics and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89

Apogee Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.48%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $47.14, suggesting a potential upside of 464.59%. Given 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 4D Molecular Therapeutics is more favorable than Apogee Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apogee Therapeutics has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

79.0% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and 4D Molecular Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Therapeutics N/A N/A -$83.99 million ($2.07) -28.41 4D Molecular Therapeutics $20.72 million 20.94 -$100.84 million ($2.30) -3.63

Apogee Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 4D Molecular Therapeutics. Apogee Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 4D Molecular Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Therapeutics N/A -20.05% -19.33% 4D Molecular Therapeutics N/A -24.06% -22.52%

Summary

Apogee Therapeutics beats 4D Molecular Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs comprise APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. Its product pipeline includes 4D-150, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company develops 4D-125, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of x-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; 4D-710, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment cystic fibrosis lung disease; and 4D-310 to treat fabry disease cardiomyopathy and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, its product candidates comprises 4D-175, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment for geographic trophy; and 4D-725 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency lung disease and is in pre-clinical development. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Astellas Gene Therapies, Inc; uniQure biopharma B.V.; and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

