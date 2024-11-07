Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $443,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,357 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

