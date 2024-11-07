Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 88,253 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,253 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Hasbro worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 87.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 855,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 565,645 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,032,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4,052.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.34%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

