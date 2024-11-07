Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Royalty Pharma worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.2% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 12.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

