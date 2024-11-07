Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 50,808 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 3.6 %

OKE stock opened at $102.20 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.66.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

