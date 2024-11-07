Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $880.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.82 and a 52-week high of $888.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $783.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $715.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.