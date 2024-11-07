Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 446,550 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 27.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after buying an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

