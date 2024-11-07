Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 56,163 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

CSX Stock Up 8.4 %

CSX stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. CSX’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

