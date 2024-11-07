Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $308.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.25 and its 200 day moving average is $295.38. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $238.31 and a 1 year high of $313.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.