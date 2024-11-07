Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,114 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in América Móvil by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 136,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 997,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,609,000 after buying an additional 60,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.