Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.26 Million Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 113.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,975 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Flex were worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth about $43,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Flex by 623.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,327.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,327.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $933,511 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Stock Up 7.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

View Our Latest Report on FLEX

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.