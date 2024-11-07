Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.50 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $19,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 98.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Wix.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $166.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $179.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

