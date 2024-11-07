Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $600.09 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 907.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,478,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133,409 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $600,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Broadcom by 39.5% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 89.7% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $179.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $838.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

