Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,487 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,435.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.99% and a net margin of 31.79%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.46.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

