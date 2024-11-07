Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 29,163 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,163 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 131.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

