Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 350,026 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,026 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 467.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 630,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,256,081.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 630,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,256,081.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,295 shares of company stock valued at $8,831,001 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

