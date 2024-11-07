Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 40,760 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Universal Health Services worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $203.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.43 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

