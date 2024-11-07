Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AON were worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $45,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.19.

Shares of AON opened at $381.18 on Thursday. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $389.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

