Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,028 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Snap-on worth $21,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 942,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,815,000 after buying an additional 280,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snap-on by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 674,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,335 shares of company stock worth $14,706,082. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $354.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.76. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $355.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

