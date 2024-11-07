Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 124,517 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,517 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $20,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,067,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 755,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,983,000 after buying an additional 148,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,992,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $151.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $160.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.34%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

