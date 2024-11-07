Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 15,439 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,439 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Equitable worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 10.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Equitable by 27.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 179,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 38,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 672.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at $27,263,672.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $3,969,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQH

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.