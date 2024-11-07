Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 19,161 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,161 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

