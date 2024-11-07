Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 195,640 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 66.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 195,640 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $152.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.57. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

