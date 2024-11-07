Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,943,903 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,973,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943,903 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Grab were worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,587,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,696,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 29.7% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 45,452,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after buying an additional 10,410,574 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,405,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Grab by 129.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,078,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after buying an additional 4,557,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 0.81. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

